Minister Joshi inaugurates library of Blooming Bird School on Hindi Diwas

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 14 Sep: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi inaugurated the newly constructed library at Blooming Bird School, Garhi Cantt, here, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

The Minister congratulated the children on Hindi Day.

He said that, in the last few years, it has been seen that the inclination of female students towards the Hindi language in science and other fields is continuously increasing. During preparation for competitive examinations, students are giving more importance to the Hindi language, and their presentation in Hindi has also become better. The Minister asked the school administration to keep biographies of great persons, immortal martyrs and brave warriors in the library so that the children are inspired.

Ganesh Joshi asked the Chairman of the Cantonment Board to ensure that the names of all the road signs, shops, and the schools of the Board should be written in Hindi. He also announced that he would provide computers and books to the school. Minister Joshi also distributed books to all the students and wished them well for their future.

Cantonment Board Chairman Brigadier Anirban Datta, CEO Abhinav Singh, Vishnu Prasad, Prabha Shah, Usha Shahi, Anil Seni, Principal Basant Upadhyay, Deep Mala Upadhyay, Megha Bhatt, Arjun Basaur, Bela Gupta, Rekha Thapa and students of the school were present.