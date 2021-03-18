Minister Joshi inaugurates vaccination prog

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Mar: Minister Ganesh Joshi inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination programme at the Cantonment Hospital in Garhi, here, today. The hospital has been opened for the specified categories from among the public to get vaccinated.

Joshi also inspected the facilities available for the public at the hospital in the company of Cantt Board officials and members. He declared that it was the priority of the government to provide security to all through the vaccination.

The programme began with former Cantt Board Vice President Vishnu Prasad getting vaccinated. The minister also presented vaccination certificates to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Among those present were Cantt CEO Tanu Jain, Devendra Pal Singh, Prabha Shah, Raj Bhatt, Megha Bhatt, Rekha Thapa, Durga Kashyap, Ankita Pradhan, Shalu Thapa, Manoj Chhetri, Ankit Joshi, etc.