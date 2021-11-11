Minister Joshi inspects Kingcraig Parking Project

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 10 Nov: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi inspected the multi-level parking at Kingcraig at a cost of Rs 32 crores and held talks with the Public Works Executive Engineer at the site.

He asked that the work be completed soon. Joshi said that the parking was to be ready on State Formation Day but due to some work remaining, it could not be inaugurate. He described it as his dream project. Instructions have been given to the officials that the work will be completed by 20 November for inauguration by the Chief Minister. He said the delay was due to technical reasons.

Joshi reminded that the parking lot had capacity for more than two hundred vehicles. He added that work on the Town Hall is also in the final stages, as also the on Yamuna drinking water scheme.

On this occasion, Executive Engineer DC Nautiyal said that the main work has been done; only the lift has to be installed. There was a delay in getting the electricity connection. This work would be done by 20 November. The Public Works Department is the executing body and the decision on its operation would be taken by the tourism and municipal administrations.

Present on the occasion were BJP President Mohan Petwal, Amit Bhatt, Kapil Malik, Dharampal Panwar, Mukesh Dhanai, Vijay Ramola, Sapna Sharma, Sunil Goyal, Abhilash, Anil Singh Annu and others.