Minister Joshi inspects Silk Centre

By Our Staff Reporter

Vikasnagar, 4 May: The Government Silk Farm at Ambadi (Vikasnagar) was inspected by Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi on Tuesday. On this occasion, information related to silk development was provided to the Minister by Director of the Sericulture Department, Anand Kumar Yadav.

Minister Joshi inspected the nursery and plantation of Manipuri Oak located at the Silk Centre. He also planted a Manipuri Oak sapling.

The Minister inspected the Oak Tussar Silk Plant at the Silk Centre and was briefed on the production process of Silkworms.

On this occasion, the President of the Uttarakhand Co-operative Silk Federation (UCRF) Chaudhary Ajit Singh apprised the Minister about the activities of the Federation related to production and marketing.

Emphasis was laid by the Minister on working in the interest of silk farmers under the self-reliant India project. Aditya Chauhan, Neeru Devi, Arun Mittal, Pradeep Kumar, Naresh Kumar and RC Kimothi were present on this occasion.