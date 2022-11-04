Minister Joshi inspects venue of Natural Farming Workshop

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Nov: Minister Ganesh Joshi on Wednesday inspected the site of the State Level Natural Farming Workshop to be organised on 3 November at the Survey Stadium, Hathibarkala.

It is worth mentioning that, to promote natural farming, a state level natural farming workshop is being organised under the guidance of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, during which the Uttarakhand Governor and Chief Minister will also be present.

More than 3000 farmers from across the state will participate in the programme at which the formation of the Natural Agriculture Board and the launch of the Chief Minister’s Natural Agriculture Scheme and Namami Gange Natural Agriculture Corridor Scheme will be announced.

Joshi said that the central and state governments are constantly trying to double the income of the farmers.

On this occasion, Director, Agriculture, Gauri Shankar, Additional Director, Agriculture, KC Pathak and other administrative officers were also present.