Minister Joshi interacts with MDDA officials on vending zone, parking in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 May: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, along with officials of Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), on Monday, reviewed the development works being carried out in his Mussoorie assembly constituency.

At the meeting, the minister said that street lights in Mussoorie assembly constituency should be installed at the earliest. He asked for an action plan on the installation of solar lights. He also gave necessary guidelines to the officials regarding tenders for construction of parking for about 500 vehicles to be built at Zero Point. He also directed the officers to select land soon for construction of a vending zone in Mussoorie.

Joshi reminded that Mussoorie is a tourism destination, with lakhs of tourists visiting every year. It is very necessary to construct toilets and beautify them. Improvements on the town hall were also advised. Instructions were also given to speed up development works in the constituency.

The Minister also directed the MDDA Secretary to take strict action against illegal encroachers.

Secretary, MDDA, Mohan Singh Burnia, Executive Engineer Sunil Kumar, Assistant Engineer PP Semwal, UPPL Executive Engineer SD Bisht, Atul Gupta, AE Abhishek Bhardwaj, etc., were present on the occasion.