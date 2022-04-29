Home Dehradun Minister Joshi, Maj Gen Khatri discuss Veterans’ welfare

Minister Joshi, Maj Gen Khatri discuss Veterans’ welfare

By
Garhwal Post
-
24
0
SHARE

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Apr: Major General Sanjeev Khatri, General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area, had an interaction with Ganesh Joshi, Minister for Sainik Welfare, Uttarakhand. During the interaction, the GOC highlighted a few pertinent issues with respect to welfare of the Veterans. The Minister promised to address all the highlighted issues and directed PS, Sainik Kalyan, to schedule a meeting with representatives of the Sub Area for a detailed discussion on the proposals.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR