Minister Joshi, Maj Gen Khatri discuss Veterans’ welfare

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Apr: Major General Sanjeev Khatri, General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area, had an interaction with Ganesh Joshi, Minister for Sainik Welfare, Uttarakhand. During the interaction, the GOC highlighted a few pertinent issues with respect to welfare of the Veterans. The Minister promised to address all the highlighted issues and directed PS, Sainik Kalyan, to schedule a meeting with representatives of the Sub Area for a detailed discussion on the proposals.