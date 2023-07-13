Minister Joshi meets Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requests for cooperation in CSR of ONGC

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 12 Jul: State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi met with Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at his residence in New Delhi. During his meeting, Joshi presented a kit made from the organic products of Uttarakhand to him.

Expressing gratitude to Puri , Joshi said that from time to time, the ONGC Institute cooperates for the development of infrastructure facilities in schools and the implementation of other important schemes of public interest under its CSR head. Ganesh Joshi , while requesting Union Minister , urged for acceptance of works under the CSR head of ONGC under the Mussoorie assembly constituency of Dehradun district. Union Minister Hardeep Puri gave positive assurance on all important points and assured action in the matter.