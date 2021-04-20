Minister Joshi orders quick operationalisation of ICU in Mussoorie Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Apr: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi held a meeting, today, with officials of the Health Department at his camp office, here.

He reminded the officials that an ICU had been set up in the Sub-District Hospital, Mussoorie, but specialist doctors had not been appointed. This was why the ICU could not be made functional. He also asked that staff nurses be posted to the ICU. He expressed annoyance that ONGC was prepared to pay for necessary equipment from its CSR fund, but owing to the laxity of officials, this objective had not been achieved. He also asked for parking to be prepared at the hospital as soon as possible.

DG, Health, disclosed that the equipment is to be bought by the CMS and the operation theatre would be operationalised soon. The specialists would be appointed after fresh recruitment.

Present on the occasion were DG Dr Tripti Bahuguna, Jt Director Dr Rajiv Pal, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anup Dimri and Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Yatendra Singh.