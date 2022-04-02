Minister Joshi praises PM’s telecast on exams

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 1 Apr: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi watched the Prime Minister’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, today, in the auditorium of the Central School for Tibet, here.

After the interaction of students with the PM ended, Minister Joshi said that the PM guided students on how to cope with examinations. The children were inspired by the Prime Minister to take up sports and skill development.

Students Riya, Taniya and Astha Bhandari said that they were very excited to hear the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both of them should acquire knowledge and strengthen their base online. The tips given by the Prime Minister would go a long way in helping them to appear in the examination.