Minister Joshi reviews Covid-19 arrangements in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Apr: After having been appointed Minister in charge of Dehradun for the battle against Covid-19, Ganesh Joshi held a meeting today with MLAs, public representatives and officials of the district at the Bijapur Guest House.

He expressed confidence that all the public representatives and officials were doing their best at the present time.

He emphasised on the creation of micro-containment zones so that these could be effectively managed. He instructed the Municipal Commissioner to ramp up sanitisation of the city, in collaboration with the Ward representatives.

Discussions were held on providing 10 oxygen concentrators to the Cantt Board, Clement Town, as well as oxygen plants to Mehuwala, Premnagar, Mussoorie and Coronations hospitals. The minister suggested that cylinders be obtained from gas welding works in the city so that more lives could be saved.

Joshi asked the District Magistrate to ensure that migrant workers and those employed in industrial areas are prevented from rushing to their homes towns by providing them essential support. Efforts needed to be put in to protect their jobs, also.

Vaccination of 18 to 45 year olds also had to be ensured. He directed that Covid kits be distributed more effectively.

The DM informed the minister the Dehradun has 3500 oxygen beds and 600 beds. There are 4000 oxygen cylinders that are provided to hospitals on rotation basis.

Present on the occasion were MLAs Harbans Kapoor, Khajan Das, Vinod Chamoli, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, DM Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Municipal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, CEO, Cantt, Tanu Jain, Director, Health, Bharti Rana.