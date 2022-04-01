Minister Joshi reviews health facilities in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Mar: Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi held a review meeting of health services in his constituency, Mussoorie, at his office here today. He gave necessary directions to the officers concerned to improve health services in Mussoorie.

Joshi said that Mussoorie was a major tourist destination. Many tourists come here during the season. Due to shortage of nurses, ANM and staff in Mussoorie hospital, the Ayush Wing and Operation Theatre were not functioning as they ought to. In this regard, after receiving information from the officers, he directed them to ensure necessary arrangements at the hospital within 7 days. Along with this, instructions were also given to improve the sanitation at these hospitals.

Joshi said that, in view of the beginning of the tourist season, necessary arrangements should be made to ensure that the tourists and the general public did not face any problems. He also added that the recruitment of ANMs and Class four posts also be done with immediate effect.

He directed the officials to make a proposal to shift the post-mortem house from where there was St Mary Hospital in the past, elsewhere. Director General Health Dr Tripti Bahuguna, Director, NHM, Dr Saroj Naithani, CMO, Dehradun, Dr Manoj Upreti and other officers were present on the occasion.

In addition, Animal Husbandry and Skills Development Minister Saurabh Bahuguna and Social Welfare Minister Chandan Ram Das also held review meetings at their offices in Vidhan Sabha Bhawan today of their respective departments.