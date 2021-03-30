Minister Joshi reviews needs of Haridwar industrialists

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 26 Mar: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, who also holds the Industrial Development, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises portfolio, held a meeting at SIDCUL last night with representatives of industries based in Haridwar.

The meet was organised by the Manufacturers Association, Uttarakhand, and district level industrial organisations, jointly. Also present was MoS and local MLA Swami Yateeshwaranand, MLA Suresh Rathore, BJP District President Jaipal Singh, Shobharam Prajapati, Sushil Chauhan and a large number of industrialists.

Minister Joshi promised that all the issues raised by the industrialists would be resolved soon. The setting up of industries in the hills and the industrialists who make the shift there would be provided all possible assistance by the government. He lamented that industrial growth had been limited to just four districts of the state. Industrialists should help in meeting the objectives of the Uttarakhand movement so that hill people obtain employment.

The Minister also instructed the SIDCUL authorities and officers of the District Industries Centre to redouble their efforts in cooperating with the industrialists in a time bound manner. He suggested that monthly meetings be held in this regard.

State President of the SIDCUL Manufacturers’ Association Harendra Garg welcomed the Minister and promised to help in furthering the objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. A number of industrialists offered their suggestions and mentioned their problems, particularly with regard to land acquisition, construction plan approval, etc.

SEWA President Himesh Kapoor sought flexibility in building plan approval for already existing units.

Present at the meeting were SIDCUL GM Prakash Dumka, DIC’s Pallavi Gupta, Pollution Board’s Rajendra Singh Kathait, SIDCUL Regional Manager Ganpati Rawat and other officials.

Raj Arora, Manmohan Jain, Jagdish Pahwa, Anil Sharma, Arun Saraswat, Sadhu Ram Saini, BB Gupta, Ajay Jain, Ajay Garg, Ketan Bhardwaj, Keshav Kohlis, Prabhat Kumar, Vineet Dhiman, Vikas Goyal, Ranjit Jaalan, Ashish Gupta, Gaurav Bhasin, Mamta Sengar, Sanjeev Parashar, Rakesh Mittal, SPS Gautam, Dr Mohinder Ahuja, etc., were among the industrialist present.