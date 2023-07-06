Minister Joshi revives several development schemes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 July: Rural Development Minister , Ganesh Joshi reviewed several developmental schemes during meeting at Rural Development Department on Wednesday.

Minister Joshi launched centrally funded schemes (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, NRLM, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Rural, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, Deendayal Upadhyaya Gramin, Kaushalya Yojana) run under the Department of Rural Development , state-funded schemes (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Mera Gaon Meri Sadak, Chief Minister ‘s Frontier Area Development Scheme and Externally Aided Scheme (Integrated Livelihood Support Project) and gave necessary guidelines after discussing with the officials in detail. He instructed to speed up the construction works of PMGSY during the meeting. Joshi gave instructions to complete all the road works under PMGSY within the stipulated time frame.

It was informed by the officers in the meeting that 13500 families are related to livelihood resources under the livelihood package. There has been a two to two-and-a-half times increase in the implementation of each of the schemes run by the Rural Development Department. Minister Joshi also directed the officers to work expeditiously on the remaining housing construction works related to the target under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin. He instructed the officials to complete the public welfare schemes of the central and state governments in a time-bound manner.