Minister Joshi thanks Mata Mangla for assistance in construction of school building

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Dec: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi paid a courtesy call on Mata Mangla, Founder of the Hans Foundation, at her residence, today.

On this occasion, Joshi expressed his gratitude to Mata Mangla for contributing an amount of Rs 55 lakh for the construction of a school building in Vilaspur Kandli.

He said that Hans Foundation has been playing an important role in many social works in the state from time to time.