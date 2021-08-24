Minister Joshi welcomes home people rescued from Afghanistan

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 23 Aug: Cabinet Minister and Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi, today, visited the homes of 8 persons who belong to Gram Panchayat Galjwadi and have been rescued from Afghanistan. He asked after their well-being. The eight were employed in Kabul with the British Embassy and private companies. One of the eight is still in London. Those whom he met were Deepak Kumar Adhikari, Ajay Thapa, Puran Thapa, Prem Kumar, Padam Sharma, Sandeep Thapa and Prem Gurung. Shyam Thakur is presently in London.

The Pradhan, Leela Sharma, said that a promise had been made at the local temple to have a tin shed constructed there and renovations done if the men returned safely.

Minister Joshi garlanded the returnees and asked them about their experience. He announced that Rs 5 lakhs would be provided by him for the temple’s renovation. Also present were Vinay Goyal, Deepak Pundeer, TD Bhutia, Rakhi Gurung and others.