Minister Rekha Arya holds meeting on women’s welfare, reviews progress

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Feb: Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya held a departmental meeting with the officers on women’s welfare at her official residence, here, today. She asked them to deliver results promptly and to ensure work is not halted unnecessarily. She pointed out that women’s welfare is an important department and, keeping in mind the interests of the public, work should be done with promptness and transparency.

The cabinet minister directed officers that with the aim of providing the benefits of the schemes easily to the beneficiaries and strengthening the process of monitoring, information technology needed to be used. The website of the Department should be kept updated at all times. All departmental officers were present on this occasion.