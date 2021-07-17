Minister Rekha Arya participates in Harela celebration at UCOST

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jul: Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya inaugurated a plantation programme on the occasion of Harela at UCOST, Vigyan Dham, here, today.

Uttarakhand State Council for Science & Technology (UCOST), Dehradun; Ministry of Women Empowerment & Child Development, Uttarakhand; and National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), Uttarakhand Chapter; jointly organised a plantation fest on the occasion of Harela today at UCOST, Vigyan Dham in Jhajra.

At the inaugural event of this programme, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General, UCOST, welcomed the Chief Guest, Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya. As many as 100 saplings were planted in the Vigyan Dham premises by the Minister along with 25 students of ‘Rajkiya Balak & Balika Niketan, Dehradun.

The Minister also visited the Regional Science Centre with the students. HC Semwal, Secretary, Women Empowerment & Child Development; Prashant Arya, Additional Secretary, Women Empowerment & Child Development; Mohit Chaudhari, CPO; SK Singh Dy. Director; Akhilesh Mishra, SPO; Meena Bisht, DPO; Vikram Singh, PO from Women Empowerment & Child Development Department, also planted the saplings in the Vigyan Dham premises. Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST, coordinated the event. Also present were Dr BP Purohit, Dr Ashutosh Mishra, Dr Aparna Sharma, Amit Pokhriyal, Jitendra Kumar, Dr Piyush Joshi and UCOST & RSC staff.