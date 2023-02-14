Minister Satpal Maharaj lauds launch of Free Gas Refill Scheme

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 12 Feb: Public Works Department, Tourism, Irrigation, Minor Irrigation, Watershed Management and India-Nepal Uttarakhand River Projects Minister Satpal Maharaj participated in the inauguration of the Chief Minister Antyodaya Free Gas Refill Scheme on Sunday at the Desh Raj Farm House on the Haridwar Road, Laksar.

Addressing the gathering, Cabinet Minister Maharaj referred to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and recalled that his vision was to help the person standing on the last rung in order to give shape to the development vision the Chief Minister has announced for the financial year 2022-23, providing three free gas refills to Antyodaya families. This would be given concrete shape today. He revealed that 33,129 beneficiaries would benefit under this scheme.

Bharti, Razia, Khushviri, Savitri, Kamlesh, Gyanno, Mannukali, Biri, Shashibala, Sarvesh, Saroj, etc., were among those who benefited under this scheme, today.

Present on this occasion were Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik, Ranipur MLA Adesh Chauhan, District Panchayati Raj Officer Atul Pratap Singh, District Supply Officer Mukesh Pal and officials.