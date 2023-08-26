Minister Satpal Maharaj orders suspension of US Nagar DPRO, others

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 25 Aug: Panchayati Raj and Rural Works Minister Satpal Maharaj has ordered immediate suspension of departmental officials after the District Panchayat Raj Officer (DPRO) of Udham Singh Nagar, Ramesh Chandra Tripathi, was caught red-handed taking a bribe by a Vigilance team, and has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Minister Satpal Maharaj said that officials involved in corruption and bribery would not be spared under any circumstances. He said that the accused DPRO, Ramesh Chandra Tripathi, of Udham Singh Nagar had been caught red-handed while taking a bribe by the vigilance team. Therefore, he has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter by suspending the departmental high officials with immediate effect.