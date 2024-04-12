Minister Subodh Uniyal seeks votes for Anil Baluni in Narendra Nagar

By Our Staff Reporter

Narendra Nagar, 10 Apr: Narendra Nagar is part of the Tehri district and has been the historical seat of power of the erstwhile Tehri kingdom. However, after the delimitation exercise carried out in 2009, Narendra Nagar and surrounding areas were included in the Garhwhal (Pauri) Lok Sabha Constituency. It is the assembly constituency of Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. Uniyal has been touring his constituency and other neighbouring areas that form part of Pauri Lok Sabha constituency and canvassing support for Anil Baluni, the BJP candidate from the constituency. Yesterday and today, he undertook an intensive tour of rural areas of his constituency seeking votes in favour of Baluni.

While visiting Dogi Patti of Narendra Nagar Assembly, Uniyal appealed to the residents of the area to vote in favour of Anil Baluni. He also appealed to the party workers to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally to be held tomorrow at IPDL Grounds in Rishikesh and make it a grand success.

Subodh Uniyal reached Dogi Patti with party workers. He undertook a whirlwind tour of Shivpuri, Naudu Katal, Timli Bhatya, Majiyadi, Mathiyali, Jamola, Kyara, Kotar, Gheradhar, Banskatal, Bhairagid, Gheegur, Pajain village, Bairai village, Bamund, Chameli, Lwel, Lodsi, Hindola, Mundala, Baghi, Nai, Mindath, Purwala, Sasman, Bugala, Gangalsi Badir, Kaudiala, Singtali, Byasi and Gular and appealed to the voters to cast their votes in favour of Anil Baluni so that Narendra Modi can be made Prime Minister for the third straight time. Making Modi the PM again would ensure rapid progress and development of not only the country but also of Uttarakhand, he claimed. He also noted that Modi has an emotional connect with Uttarakhand and is determined to make the state a developed and leading state over the next few years.

Uniyal said that, in case BJP is able to secure more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, then no one can stop the country from becoming the third largest economic power in the world. For this, every vote counts and every voter counts, he stressed.