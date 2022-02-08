Minister VK Singh describes Cong as party of scams

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Feb: BJP’s star campaigner and Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd) today addressed party workers in Almora. He said that whenever the BJP government is in power, the party ensures the development of the country.

VK Singh reached here in support of the BJP candidate. He said that as much budget had never been spent in the development of Uttarakhand as had been done during the double engine BJP governments in Delhi and Dehradun. He said that all that Congress thinks of is to come to power, somehow, and it is the BJP that focuses on development.

Attacking the Congress, VK Singh said the party has always looted the country. Most of the scams happened during the time of Congress governments.

Singh added that Congress politics is dynasty centric while BJP politics is party worker centric and people centric. Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), VK Singh said that, today, AAP is claiming to be the third option, but it is the same party and same leaders who earned fame by joining hands with Anna Hazare and when, they gained power, Anna Hazare was quickly forgotten. He said that the people could not hand over the leadership of Uttarakhand to such leaders. VK Singh asserted that Lakshmi always comes sitting on the lotus, not on a broomstick or hand. If prosperity is to be ensured in the state in the form of Lakshmi, then the people would have to re-elect the BJP Government.

VK Singh said that ex-servicemen had made many sacrifices to protect the country. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured many schemes for the welfare of soldiers and ex-soldiers. Even today there is a Modi wave in the state and the people are ready to hand over the leadership to the BJP once again.