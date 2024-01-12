Missing forest official’s body recovered from canal

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 11 Jan: Wildlife Warden of the Forest Department, Aloki Devi’s dead body was recovered by an SDRF team near the Chilla powerhouse, here, on Thursday at around 11 a.m.

It may be recalled that, on Monday, an EV met with an accident during its trial, which led to the death of four persons on the spot, four injured, and one having fallen into the canal. The missing person was identified as a female forest officer, Aloki Devi, a wildlife warden at the Chilla range, Rajaji National Park.

A deep search operation was being conducted since then by the SDRF team, led by Commandant Manikant Mishr. They could not find her despite using state-of-the-art equipment such as a sonar system and underwater drone. Scuba divers were also put on the job. She could not be traced till last evening.

The search was resumed this morning with the flow of water in the power channel being stopped. With the help of the deep divers, rafts and boats, Aloki’s body was finally recovered near the Chilla powerhouse.

Inspector Kavindra Sajwan, who was present at the spot, identified the dead body as that of the forest official, Aloki Devi. The SDRF handed over Aloki’s body to the district police.