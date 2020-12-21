Mission New India meeting concludes in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 20 Dec: At the concluding ceremony of the Mission New India National Executive meeting, here, it was resolved to enrich the youth through the Self-Reliant India Scheme. On this occasion, the MSME Forum presented a detailed action plan for future.

A two-day Mission New India National concluded in the auditorium at Gurdwara, Gandhi Chowk, here. Umesh Kannaujia, President of MSME Forum of India and National Industry and Trade Forum, General Secretary Kamal Chin, Media Incharge Chandrashekhar Pandey informed the House in detail about the scheme. On this occasion, National Convenor Ravi Chanakya presented his views about the action plan to the delegates from all the states and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running many schemes to make the youth of the country self-reliant, and it is also the objective of all that youth power has to be strengthened financially. This will be possible only when young hands get work.

Uttarakhand state President Vijay Ramola, Vice President Naresh Anand informed the state executive about the action plan. On this occasion, the delegates from all over the country were fascinated by the cultural programmes based on Uttarakhand’s cultural dance. Mahila Morcha National President Jyoti Srivastava, Mahila Morcha President Mussoorie Pramila Panwar Negi, Pooja Lal, Rohit Prasad Narendra Bisht, Sunil Raturi, Vinay Chaturvedi, Amit Bhat, Manish Kukasal, etc., were present.