Mixed reactions to budget in Mussoorie

Mussoorie, 1 Feb: Mixed reactions have come from people here after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2021 budget.

Uttarakhand Congress State Vice President Jot Singh Bisht, former Mussoorie Congress MLA Jot Singh Gunsola and Congress leader Megh Singh Kandari said that the budget had nothing for the common people, the poor and unemployed. There was no provision in the budget for the Maha Kumbh to be held in Uttarakhand. They said that, in view of the elections in West Bengal, many announcements had been made for that state, but Uttarakhand had been completely ignored. They added that the people were very upset with the increased prices of gas, petrol, diesel, etc., and the uncontrolled inflation. The government had not made any provisions in this regard. Old people aged 75 years being exempted from filing income tax returns would not benefit anyone. They said that the budget was just a game of statistics and nothing else. The budget would only benefit the big industrialists of the nation.

On the other hand, BJP leaders Mohan Petwal, Virendra Rana and Mussoorie Cantonment Vice President Badal Prakash described the budget as the best. Electricity would become cheaper, gas pipelines would be established all over the country. The same provision had been made to provide drinking water to every household. Provision had also been made in the budget to reduce air pollution. A new policy had been initiated to give a boost to the textile industry which would also benefit traders. They claimed that the government was constantly working to make the youth and women of the country self-reliant, the benefits would become known in the coming days. Metro rail networks were also being developed. The benefits of all these initiatives would in the end benefit all.