MLA Chamoli inaugurates Covid Transit Facility

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 May: MLA Vinod Chamoli inaugurated the Covid transit facility at The Himalaya Drug Company, here, today. It is a Day Care Centre that comprises 5 beds for the Himalayan’s immediate family members.

Company President Dr S Farooq said that the facility is exclusively for the immediate family members of the company employees only. It is a Primary Health Centre within the factory premises with oxygen connectivity and monitors – provided just as initial help to the patients who are not getting beds immediately in the hospitals. It will serve as an emergency provision for the transit period only. Dr Arya and Nurse Shakira are trained to take care and give the much needed Primary Aid.