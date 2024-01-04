MLA Durgeshwar Lal expresses regret for argument with Cabinet Minister

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 3 Jan: Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal of the BJP, today, expressed regret over his allegations against Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal levelled yesterday, followed by a dharna outside the official residence of the minister, last evening.

Sources claimed that Durgeshwar Lal is considered close to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. They added that Durgeshwar Lal had earlier written a letter to Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal demanding suspension of an Indian Forest Service (IFS) couple posted as DFOs in two different divisions of district Uttarkashi. He alleged that the couple was proving to be an impediment in development projects in Purola and district Uttarkashi.

Yesterday, Lal had called on Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal at his official residence in Yamuna Colony in pursuance of his demands. He demanded immediate transfer of the IFS couple from the division. Uniyal had summoned the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Anup Malik, and directed him to conduct an enquiry and take appropriate action regarding the allegation. Lal was not satisfied with the move and termed it inadequate. This led to some heated arguments between Cabinet Minister Uniyal and MLA Lal. The issue escalated to the extent that Lal snatched his letter from the hands of Anup Malik and tore the paper on which the minister had directed an investigation into the charges. The torn letter was then thrown into the air by Lal in the presence of the minister.

Later, in the evening, Lal again reached the Uniyal’s residence and staged a dharna there. Speaking to media persons, Lal claimed that the minister was protecting the inept DFO couple and had misbehaved with him. Not only this, Lal claimed that Uniyal had used a caste slur against him.

Lal later also met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to register his “complaint” against Uniyal. Today, however, he was summoned by BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt and not only pacified but asked to behave properly. Bhatt is also understood to have spoken to Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal and urged him not to let the issue escalate. Following this, Lal expressed regret, today, over his behaviour in the presence of the minister and even described Subodh Uniyal as a father figure to him. Lal even claimed that the dispute is a family issue and that it will be resolved amicably.

Sources claimed that the BJP leadership took serious note of the behaviour of the MLA and directed him to behave decently.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, Subodh Uniyal said that he had ordered an investigation into the charges levelled against the DFOs by Lal and that any further action is possible only after the investigation concludes. The investigation into the charges levelled by Lal against the IFS couple will be conducted by Chief Conservator of Forests, Garhwal, Naresh Kumar. He also reminded that the MLA had expressed regret over his behaviour because no caste slur had been used by him against the MLA.