MLA Joshi celebrates CM’s b’day with blanket distribution

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Dec: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi participated in various programmes held at various place in his constituency to wish Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat a happy birthday and early recovery from Covid-19.

First, a yagya was performed at the Durga Mandir in Dakra, where the Goddess’s blessings were sought for the CM. Following this, Joshi distributed blankets to the underprivileged in Salawala and Mussoorie.

Dr Devendra Bhasin accompanied Joshi on the occasion. According to the MLA, around 1200 people were given blankets in Salawala and some 800 in Mussoorie.

Others present included Poonam Nautiyal, Rajiv Gurung, Bhupendra Kathait, Sanjay Nautiyal, Chunnilal, Yogesh Gagat, Satyendra Nath, Kamal Thapa, Rakesh Joshi, Surendra Rana, RS Parihar, Samir Dobhal, TD Bhutia, etc.