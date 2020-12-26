MLA Joshi pays tribute to Vajpayee

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Dec: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi paid tribute at his Salawala office here, today, to former Prime Minister, the late Atal Behari Vajpayee. Today was Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

On the occasion, Joshi recalled Vajpayee’s close association with Uttarakhand. He described the former PM as not just a great politician but also a poet, journalist, writer and humanist. He had a great ability to communicate important issues through his poetry. Joshi added that Vajpayee was the complete personality in the history of Indian politics, having thrice been Prime Minister.

Uttarakhand was made a separate state by Vajpayee and also granted a special financial package.

Joshi also reminded that today was also the birth anniversary of Madan Mohan Malaviya, the founder of Benaras Hindu University, and Vir Chandra Singh Garhwali, hero of the Peshawar incident.

Present on the occasion were Poonam Nautiyal, Rajiv Gurung, Bhupendra Kathait, Sanjay Nautiyal, Chunnilal, Yogesh Gagat, Satyendra Nath, Kamal Thapa, Rakesh Joshi, Surendra Rana, Rakesh Joshi, Surendra Rana, RS Parihar, Samir Dobhal, TD Bhutia, Vishnu Gupta, etc.