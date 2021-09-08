MLA Kapoor provides financial aid to distressed persons

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Sep: Cantt MLA Harbans Kapoor presented cheques from the Chief Minister’s Fund as financial relief to economically weak persons at his Indiranagar office, here, today.

He said that the Covid Pandemic had created problems for everybody, but the poor were facing difficulties regarding employment, children’s education, etc. The government was with all such people to help them get out of the problems. As many as 400 persons were provided aid today.

Also present were Babloo Bansal, Sumit Pandya, Ashish Sharma, Manoj Sharma, etc.