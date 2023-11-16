MLA Khajan Das, Mayor Sunil Uniyal inaugurate AADI Gaurav Mahotsav 2023

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Nov: The vibrant and diverse cultural tapestry of Uttarakhand’s tribal communities took centre stage as the tribal cultural extravaganza, ‘AADI Gaurav Mahotsav 2023’, commenced today at the Parade Ground. Organised by the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) Uttarakhand, the exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Guest MLA, Rajpur Road, Khajan Das, and Special Guest Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama.

Addressing the audience, MLA Khajan Das said, “AADI Gaurav Mahotsav is a treasure trove of the rich and varied cultures that thrive in our tribal communities. This exhibition is an initiative towards preserving our heritage, along with opening a window for everyone to appreciate the beauty and depth of tribal traditions. It is heartening to witness the vibrant spirit of our tribal heritage on display, and I hope this event continues to be a source of pride and inspiration for generations to come.”

Mayor Gama said, “AADI Gaurav Mahotsav 2023 is a commendable initiative by the Tribal Research Institute, Uttarakhand, to provide a forum for various tribes belonging to our Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. I extend my best wishes to all the artists and exhibitors.”

The three-day-long exhibition is being hosted to mark the auspicious occasion of Tribal Pride Day and commemorate the birth anniversary of the revered tribal leader Birsa Munda. It will be open to the public daily from 1 to 10 p.m., featuring a rich display of tribal culture and handicrafts. The evenings will witness various tribal cultural programmes from 6 to 10 p.m.

The inaugural day commenced with a vivid display of tribal culture in the form of a Padayatra organised from Gandhi Park to Parade Ground by the participants from EMRS, Maharana Pratap Tribal ITI, Khatima, and other state tribal institutions.

The day saw a diverse crowd of visitors exploring the numerous stalls, immersing themselves in the tribal heritage on display. Several tribal cultural groups from Uttarakhand, comprising Jaunsari, Bhotia, Buxa, Tharu and Raji treated the audience to captivating performances throughout the evening.

The highlight of the day was a soul-stirring musical evening orchestrated by Uttarakhand’s famed folk singer, Kishan Mahipal, leaving the audience enthralled.

Speaking about the AADI Gaurav Mahotsav 2023, the Director of TRI Uttarakhand, SS Tolia, said, “This exhibition is not just a showcase of tribal art and craft; it’s a celebration of our rich cultural diversity. It provides a platform for tribal communities to share their traditions and heritage with the world, fostering understanding and appreciation.”

The gathering included the Coordinator of TRI Uttarakhand, Rajeev Kumar Solanki, the Additional Director of TRI Uttarakhand, Yogendra Rawat, and the Secretary of Social Welfare, Uttarakhand, BK Sant, among others.

The exhibition, running until 17 November, promises to feature renowned artists from across the state, including the distinguished folk singer ‘Garh Ratna’ Narendra Singh Negi, folk singer Maya Upadhyay, and Jaunsari singer Reshma Shah, adding to the cultural grandeur of AADI Gaurav Mahotsav 2023.