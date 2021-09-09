MLA Preetam Singh Panwar joins BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Preetam Singh Panwar, the independent MLA who represents Dhanaulti constituency, today joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP MP Anil Baluni and BJP State President Madan Kaushik at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Panwar claimed that he had taken the decision after much consideration and after being convinced of BJP’S pro-people policies. He added that he would be willing to serve the party in whatever capacity the party might like to utilise him.

It may be recalled that the third time MLA was twice elected on the UKD ticket from the Yamunotri seat. However, he now represents Dhanolti as an independent candidate.