MNRE approves SJVN’s 400 MW Solar Park in Kinnaur

SHIMLA, 25 Feb: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, today, stated that SJVN has been allotted the development of a 400 MW Solar Park in Upper Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. In-principle approval has been accorded by Union Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) for development of this Solar Park under Mode-8, i.e., Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks of its Solar Park Scheme.

Nand Lal Sharma added that SJVN is the Solar Power Park Developer (SPPD) for all the Renewable Energy Projects in the State of Himachal Pradesh. He said, “Government of Himachal Pradesh had recommended commissioning of this Solar Park by SPPD of the State. Being the Nodal Agency for National Level Renewable Development for Himachal, SJVN has been entrusted with this responsibility by MNRE.”

Sharma thanked the officials of HIMURJA for conducting the preliminary Survey and Investigation for the Solar Park. SJVN is gearing up for preparation and submission of Detailed Project Report at the earliest in accordance with the timelines of the Solar Park Scheme.

Sharma disclosed that SJVN is already preparing DPR for 880 MW Kaza Solar Park in Himachal Pradesh. The Company is committed to synchronising and commissioning both the Solar Parks in timely manner. This shall be done following the schedule of Power Grid Corporation of India for commissioning 400 KV Transmission Line to evacuate the generated power from Solar Parks in the area. Besides being eco-friendly, development of these Solar parks will usher in host of economic activities, community and infrastructural development and multiple direct and indirect employment opportunities to the locals.