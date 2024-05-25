Mock rescue drill to be held at Gun Hill Ropeway today

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 24 May: A mock drill is to be conducted on Saturday at the Gun Hill Ropeway, here, to prepare for rescue and prevention in case of emergency. The District Disaster Management Authority, NDRF, Health Department, SDRF, Fire Service, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force along with many other departments will take part.

A meeting in this regard was organised by SDM Dr Deepak Saini at the Mussoorie Municipality and everyone was given guidelines regarding the drill. The SDM said that in an emergency situation, when the ropeway gets stuck due to technical fault, the tourists need to be rescued, for which teams of various departments need to work together. The drill will begin at 6 a.m. How the ropeway operator provides help to people trapped in case of disaster will be tested. He instructed the health department officials to find out how much time is needed to take a stranded tourist from the ropeway to the hospital by ambulance, because Mussoorie is extremely crowded during the weekend tourist season. He has also instructed Mussoorie Police to ensure that ambulances do not get stuck in crowded areas. Since it is a weekend in the tourist season, there will be a jam of vehicles on the roads and it will be a challenge for the police and other departments to control the crowd at the time of mock drill.