Modern technology is base of the future: Dr Nalin Shinghal

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 9 Aug: The HEEP unit of BHEL Haridwar has successfully completed the manufacturing of its first 500 LPM capacity Oxygen Concentrator and modernisation of Pietro Carnaghi CNC Vertical Boring Machine in Block-3.

BHEL’s Chairman and Managing Director Dr Nalin Shinghal inaugurated both the machines in the presence of Sanjay Gulati, Executive Director, BHEL Haridwar.

Dr Shinghal also visited many work areas of the Haridwar plant and reviewed various work related activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shinghal said that being a world class engineering enterprise, BHEL has to maintain its technical excellence. He declared that BHEL is committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities towards the nation, such as by manufacturing oxygen concentrators. In the context of IIOT technology, he said that with the help of this the company’s production facilities would get a further boost.

Sanjay Gulati said that it was the need of the ever-changing global market that the company understands the requirements of the time and adopts the latest technologies to make the best products.

It is worth noting that BHEL has manufactured this 500 LPM oxygen concentrator in association with CSIR and IIP. Advanced Pressure Vacuum Swing Adsorption technology has been used in this concentrator. Similarly, many advanced sensors have been installed in the upgraded machine under IIOT technology, which helps in monitoring various parameters of the machine. Several General Managers, senior officers, union and association representatives and employees were present on these occasions.