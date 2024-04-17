“Modi Govt has taken historic decisions in last 10 years for nation’s benefit”

BJP President addresses rally in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 15 Apr: BJP National President JP Nadda addressed a public meeting at Gandhi Chowk here, today, in support of BJP candidate Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah from the Tehri Lok Sabha seat. On this occasion, he said that different manifestos are being issued by the opposition, which clearly shows that the alliance is completely disintegrated. He asserted that the previous governments have only promoted corruption and family feuds and have done nothing in the interest of the country. He stated that the Modi government has taken historic decisions in the last 10 years to strengthen the country’s economy.

On this occasion, Nadda was welcomed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi.

The BJP President started his address by paying obeisance to Devbhoomi. He said, “Today we are moving forward with the resolve of a developed India. The country is developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Public welfare schemes are being run in the country keeping in mind all sections of society.” He recalled that during the Corona period, the Modi government worked to save the people, the vaccine was made in a short time, and even exported to more than 100 countries of the world. He added that the picture of India’s villages is also changing. During the tenure of the Modi government, toilets, water and road facilities have been provided in the country. A network of roads is being laid in the country, as also All Weather Roads. Free ration is being provided to more than 80 crore people. Solar energy is being developed rapidly and, in the coming time, people’s electricity bills will become zero. Earlier people were not able to get treatment for serious diseases and used to run from door to door to seek help from the government, but under the free health scheme of the Modi government, each person is being given free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh. The BJP’s manifesto has now promised to provide treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh to all people above 70 years of age. Earlier women used to cook food by burning wood at home, but the Modi government implemented the Ujjwala Yojaan.

He reminded that ex-servicemen were struggling for One Rank One Pension for 40 years. The Modi government implemented it by spending Rs 1 lakh crore. He emphasised that the Modi government has given many development schemes to Uttarakhand. The definition and thinking of politics have changed. Char Dham roads are being built. The Karnaprayag rail project is being built; work is being done on tourism development in Mussoorie.

He added that, in the last 10 years, four crore houses have been built in the country for poor people. Currently, the target is to build three crore more houses. On the manifestos of the opposition, JP Nadda said that every party has come up with a different one, they do not agree on the basic issues. He described the opposition alliance as a front of the corrupt. During Congress rule they committed scams in every sphere of activity. He promised that, in coming times, more action will be taken against the corrupt. He reminded that many corrupt people are, today, either in jail or on bail.

On the occasion, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government is working to make Uttarakhand a better state. It is the first state to implement the UCC. An anti-copying law has been included in the manifesto. Work is being done to remove encroachment on government land, but the Congress is doing politics on that too. He added that the original nature of Uttarakhand would be maintained. The government is continuously working to increase tourism in the state, he claimed.

“We have to cooperate to take forward the resolve of a developed India,” Dhami declared. “Today the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The Congress has no agenda and, when it loses elections, it blames the EVMs.”

He appealed in the public meeting to make Tehri parliamentary constituency candidate Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah victorious with a large number of votes.

Minister Ganesh Joshi echoed similar sentiments in his address.