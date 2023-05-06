Modi Govt has vision for future of youth: Dr Bharati Pawar

By Arun Pratap Singh

Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar inaugurated the second day of the ongoing Y-20 Consultation Summit that is part of the ongoing G-20 Summit at AIIMS here today. Addressing the gathering, Dr Pawar claimed that health sector has gained due priority under Narendra Modi Government. She also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for the youth of the country and for their future. She said to secure the future of the youth, it is necessary that the youth remain healthy. She also emphasised on holistic health.Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said that only healthy youth can utilise their energies towards development of the country and in order to make India a world leader, it is necessary to ensure that the youth are physically and mentally health and use their capacity in nation building.Group discussions on health and holistic development of youth by various youth representatives of G-20 countries continued till late evening in various sessions on the second day of the Youth-20 Summit.Dr Bharati Pawar threw light on the priorities of the Youth-20 conference. She said that thePrime Minister of the country Narendra Modi has a vision that the youth of the country should work to ensure special recognition to the country at the international level. She said that it is the result of PM Modi’s vision that today more than 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are providing service in the country. She called the Khelo India Yojana launched in the country in the year 2018 as a great scheme to promote sports and the future of the youth. She described the Youth-20 event as a global platform for the youth and said that the Youth-20 conference being organised in various places across the country under the guidance of Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is a significant development.The Union Minister referring to teleconsultation run by Rishikesh AIIMS and the facility of delivery of medicines by drone to remote areas, described it as a multi-beneficial scheme in the field of health services and she praised AIIMS Rishikesh for running this scheme. She described the Youth-20 event as a global platform for the youth and said that the Youth-20 conference is being organised invarious places across the country under the guidance of Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.Earlier, welcoming Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Pawar, Executive Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, Prof (Dr) Meenu Singh described the various events being organised under the Youth-20 Summit as a special opportunity for the youth. She claimed that in this summit more than 700 youth participants from India and abroad are participating. This session was also addressed by Youth-20 President, Anmol Sovit. He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the central government has a vision to make the country a “golden” nation by the year 2050. This will be possible only when the youth of the country move forward by strengthening themselves on the agenda of health and sports. Expressing concern, he said that 30 percent youth of the country are currently suffering from depression due to various reasons. For this, it is necessary that they should adopt yoga and spirituality to keep themselves mentally healthy.Special guest, Finance and Urban Development Minister of Uttarakhand Government, Prem Chand Aggarwal expressed hope that the youth of the country will get inspiration from this conference to develop their thinking in the interest of the country and will be able to provide a new direction to the world.Earlier, Union Minister Bharati Pawar inspected the hospital including the helipad of AIIMS and gave necessary guidelines after meeting with the officials and doctors. During the inspection, State Commission for Women Chairperson Kusum Kandwal, Dean Academics Prof Jaya Chaturvedi, Director of AIIMS Delhi Prof Srinivas, Director of Mangalagiri AIIMS Prof Dr Mukesh Tripathi, Director of AIIMS Rae Bareli Prof Dr Arvind Rajvanshi, Director of AIIMS Guwahati Prof Dr Ashok Puranik, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, Financial Advisor Lt-Colonel S Siddharth, Administrative Officer Gaurav Badola along with Dr Geeta Negi, Dr Monica Pathania, Dr Niti Gupta, Dr Mayank Mishra, Dr Bhavna Gupta, Dr Daljeet, Dr Priyanka, Dr Mridul Dhar, Dr Kalyani, Dr Anish Gupta, Dr Shazia, Dr Ashish Bhute, Dr Prakhar Sharma, Dr Vandana Dhingra, Dr Vinod and other staff members of the institute were present.Apart from the inaugural session of the second day of the Youth 20 consultation event, a morning yoga session was also organised at the auditorium of AIIMS, in which about 70 domestic and foreignparticipants took part. On this occasion, Yoga expert from Finland, Heidi called upon the young seekers to compulsorily include Yoga mode in their daily routine. In the yoga session, AIIMS Executive Director Professor Dr Meenu Singh, Dr Vandana Dhingra, Dr Prakhar Sharma, Dr Rohit Gupta, Dr Pankaj Sharma, Dr Vinod, Dr Pooja Bhadoria, Yoga Instructor of AIIMS AYUSH Department Deepchand Joshi, Sandeep Bhandari, Amit Bhardwaj, Beena, etc., were present.Later a panel discussion on Yoga and Mental Health was also held in which experts presented their lectures on the positive changes that yoga can bring in life. The panellists in this session were leading yoga teacher and spiritual teacher from Finland Heidi Sokka; neuropsychiatrist Hyderabad Dr Charan Teja Kogant; yoga expert and entrepreneur from Goa, Shraddha Jain; Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Sweta Bansal; director AIMS Mohali Dr Bhavneet Bharti, head yoga philosophy Teacher Hare Krishna Das; Director of Delhi AIIMS Prof N Srinivasan; and Dr Ashok Khurana. While the moderators who questioned the experts were Dr Mayank Mishra and Ruchita Mishra.Youth shared their views through panel discussions on various topics under the Youth-20 Summit. During the session questions were asked also about the cause of drug addiction. Chairpersons of this session were Prof Sunil Saini and Dr Rajendra Dobhal. Moderators were Dr Venugopal Damrela and Neetu Kainth. While the panellists were Dr Saraswati Hegde, Jeeva G. Hammond, Nishant Sharma, Dr Sheetal Soni, Indra Dhar and Manideepa Manji.During this session, the youth asked several questions to the panellists. Moderators also discussed the definition of addiction.The theme of sports and fitness was discussed in the panel discussion organised in the third session of the Youth 20 Summit. The panellists in this session included Col RS Jamwal, eminent mountaineer, Lt Col DD Goyal, Vidisha Baliyan athlete, Bharat Sachdeva Health Consultant, Ilyash Patel, Dr Saikat Mandal Senior Clinical Fellow. While those who asked questions included Moderator retired Prof Lt-Colonel Akunar Sabharwal Psychologist and Dr Bhavna Gupta of AIIMS Rishikesh.Director of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Prof Mukesh Tripathi said that it is necessary to accept defeat in sports and maintain the hope of winning again.In response to a question asked by mountaineer Colonel RS Jamwal, he shared his experiences and described the area as adventurous and challenging. The two-day conference ended with cultural programmes.