Modi Govt spying on people: Sachin Pilot

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Jan: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot today attacked the Modi Government on the issue of Pegasus Spyware case.

Addressing a press conference here, today, he claimed that new information was coming out in the Pegasus case. He said the investigation done by the Central Government in the matter was not satisfactory. Pilot alleged that the government was spying on the citizens of the country. On this occasion, the Congress party also released a white paper regarding inflation in Uttarakhand. Pilot claimed that LPG cylinder was now costing more than Rs 1,000, and the prices of most essential commodities had reached unprecedented levels. The pulses were costing more than Rs 200 per kg while petrol was costing more than Rs 100 per litre. Tea, which sold at less than Rs 150 per kg, now cost Rs 450 per kg and the common man was finding it difficult to even have a cup of tea without tension. He said that inflation was further set to rise from February as GST concessions on many commodities and services were ending on 31 January.

Earlier, Sachin Pilot reached Dehradun and participated in a door to door campaign for the Congress candidate from Rajpur assembly seat, Rajkumar. Pilot campaigned door-to-door from Ghantaghar to Tehsil Chowk in support of Congress Party candidates in Dehradun.

Giving the above information, state media in-charge Rajiv Mehrishi said that, after garlanding the statue of Baba Sahib Bhimrao Ambedkar at Clock Tower, Pilot entered Paltan Bazaar and spoke to the shopkeepers there. He appealed to them to vote for and support Congress. Later, Pilot reached Tehsil Chowk and paid homage by garlanding the statue of the late Rajiv Gandhi. State in-charge Devendra Yadav, All India Congress spokesperson Prof Gaurav Vallabh, co-in-charge Deepika Pandey Singh, state media in-charge Rajiv Mehrishi, spokesperson Dr Pratima Singh, spokesperson Garima Dasauni, etc., were present on this occasion.