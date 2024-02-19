Modi Govt wants to supress the Opposition: Harish Rawat

Cong, NSUI stage protest against “freezing” of bank accounts of Cong

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Feb: Congress workers and NSUI workers today gathered in large numbers in the city to protest against the alleged freezing of the bank accounts of Congress party by the Income Tax Department. A large number of Congress workers surrounded the Aaykar Bhavan (Income Tax Office in Dehradun) and raised slogans against the Modi government. NSUI demonstrated aggressively against freezing the accounts of the Congress party. There was a heated scuffle between the NSUI workers and the Police officials as the NSUI and Congress workers attempted to gherao the BJP office here today. The police stopped the protesters who came out to burn the effigy at Fountain Chowk in Nehru Colony. During this, a fierce scuffle was witnessed between the police and the protesters.

In protest against the alleged freezing of bank accounts of Congress party, Congress workers are protesting on the streets in many places across the country. They termed this ‘step” of the Income Tax Department as an attempt to oppress and harass the Opposition and as an attempt to prevent Congress leadership from effectively running the party. In Dehradun too, workers demonstrated under the leadership of Metropolitan President Dr Jaswinder Gogi.

Earlier on Friday, the Metropolitan Youth Congress burnt the effigy of the Central Government at Karanpur Chowk. Accusing the Central Government, Congress Metropolitan President Siddharth Verma said that democracy has ended in the country and this lockdown and shackles are not on the accounts of the Congress Party but on the democracy of this country.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat also participated in this protest. On the occasion, Rawat claimed that Modi government wants to suppress the opposition and that the bank accounts of Congress party were frozen with this intention only. He further claimed that Congress accounts have been frozen to stop the party from carrying out its election preparations.

Harish Rawat claimed that BJP does not want to allow political parties to work. He said that the Modi government is using all the agencies like ED, CBI, Income Tax like its weapons and tools to suppress the opposition . He said that the election process has almost started in the country, freezing the accounts at such a time shows that the Modi government that it does not want Opposition to be able to carry out its campaign effectively. Rawat said that the central government is continuously targeting the opposition parties. He said that freezing the accounts of a political party is unfortunate.