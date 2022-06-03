Modi Govt’s 8 years full of achievements: Kaushik

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 1 Jun: BJP State President Madan Kaushik stated today that the BJP Government at the Centre has completed 8 years of service, good governance and public welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this had been a great achievement in itself. Kaushik was addressing a press conference at the BJP State Headquarters here today. He added that the BJP would organise programmes and campaigns to take these achievements to the masses throughout the next fortnight across the country.

Kaushik said that one major achievement of the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to work towards preserving the cultural heritage of the country. The Modi government has dedicated eight years of its achievements to the public through its work and behaviour. He claimed that BJP is a party that does not encourage dynastic domination. Even as the entire world is congratulating the country and its scientists for the success in managing Corona and for developing vaccines, some of the country’s political parties are deliberately maligning the scientists of the country and putting question marks on the indigenous research during the Corona period. He said that welfare schemes being run by the Centre are well directed and well targeted towards the beneficiaries like the farmers, labourers, women and people of all sections for whom the welfare schemes have been made. He reminded that the BJP Government is giving six thousand rupees every year to the farmers. Similarly, the Ayushman Yojana had been implemented from the point of view of public health. This scheme in Uttarakhand is meant to cover its entire population and more than three crore persons in the country have taken advantage of Ayushman Yojana, so far.

The BJP state president said that BJP took measures to improve the conditions and access to the pilgrimages, whether it was Kedarnath, Ayodhya or Kashi. Through 70 thousand start-ups, the Government has encouraged innovation and self employment. At the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lakhs of people gave up gas subsidies voluntarily, the benefit of which is now going to the common people. He said that the Centre has worked to raise the standard of living of the people by running schemes like ‘Har Ghar Bijli, Ghar Ghar Nal, Nal Mein Jal’, etc. He said that clean water had already reached more than eight lakh houses. This in itself was a major achievement. He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on his arrival in Devbhoomi that the coming decade would belong to Uttarakhand. His thoughts were proving to be true. Giving an example of this, Madan Kaushik said that, in the current Yatra season alone, all previous records related to number of pilgrims’ arrival had been broken. Easier connectivity and better roads were also a reason behind this.

Kaushik said that, again, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a two-thirds majority was achieved by the BJP in the assembly elections. This was the result of the work done by the BJP governments for service, good governance and public welfare. This was the first time after the formation of the state that a party had managed to retain power and that too quite comfortably. Kaushik disclosed that, tomorrow, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami would hold a press conference in Haldwani, as would party presidents in all districts to spread awareness about the achievements of the Modi Government.

He said that, before 2014, the number of bank accounts of women was very small, but in the eight years of the Modi government, more than 45 crore Jan Dhan accounts had been opened. Similarly, 2.39 crore poor persons had been provided houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Before 2014, only 55 percent of the households had access to cooking gas, but in eight years, 100 percent of the households had got the benefit under this scheme.

BJP State Vice President Anil Goyal, State General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar, Suresh Bhatt, Media In-charge Manveer Chauhan, State Spokespersons Vipin Kainthola, Sanjeev Verma were also present on this occasion.