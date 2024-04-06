Modi has ensured rapid development in U’khand: Nadda

By Arun Pratap Singh

Vikasnagar (Dehradun), 4 Apr: In his second major programme on the first day of his two day tour, BJP’s National President JP Nadda held a road show and then addressed a rally in Vikasnagar here today. Addressing the rally, Nadda said that Uttarakhand is a land of gods and goddesses and the brave and similarly, the neighboring state of Himachal is also a land of gods. He said that whenever there has been a threat to the country, the brave heroes of Uttarakhand have given a befitting reply to the enemies. He said that when he speaks about the Veerbhoomi Uttarakhand, his heart feels very proud. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of the serving and ex- defence personnel and their families and it was PM Modi who implemented One Rank One Pension.

He said that earlier, a divisive kind politics dominated the country where different sections of the society were pitted against each other and the caste based and appeasement based politics dominated. However, with Modi becoming the Prime Minister, the politics is now focussed on development . Modi has changed the entire spectrum and definition of politics in the country. Till the BJP rules this country, it will be the politics of development that will dominate.

Nadda reminded that while Modi spoke about knowledge and technology and the economics, the Opposition was till a few days ago, speaking about caste census. While BJP has no Opposition to caste census but it feels that this will not be in the interest of the country and the unity of the country. He said that earlier there was no electricity in the houses, there was no facility for children to study but when the people of Uttarakhand and the country blessed Modi , he provided electricity to 18 thousand villages within 1,000 days. Earlier people had to walk many miles to fetch water, today tap water is reaching every house. Modi has made this a reality. Ten years ago, women had to go for open defecation. Today 12 crore toilets have been built in the country. He said that earlier there were no roads in the village. Today there are roads everywhere. This is changing India. Ten years ago, the women in the villages used to go to the forest at five in the morning to cut wood and then light the stove. Today Modi has ensured 10 crore gas connections to the women under Ujjwala scheme.

Nadda reminded that in 2019, India stood at 11 th position from the economic perspective, but it is now the fifth largest economy in the world. When Modi becomes PM again, India will become the third largest economy in the world, in past 10 years, over 25 crores of people have been taken out of poverty line. PM Modi has built 4 crore permanent houses under the housing scheme. One lakh houses have been built in Uttarakhand. Today, health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided to 55 crore people of the country under Ayushman Yojana. Uttarakhand government has also started Atal Ayushman and given its benefit to the remaining people.

He said that earlier the border villages were called the last villages of the country, Modi made them the first villages of the country and ensured infrastructure development of the border areas, The work of railway line from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag is going on at a fast pace. Rs 12 thousand crores are being spent for the Chardham Road. The Dhams of Uttarakhand are being developed. Vande Bharat train is running from Dehradun to Delhi, Lucknow. Uttarakhand is also progressing rapidly under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. Modi has said that the third decade of the 21st century will belong to Uttarakhand, this is coming true today.

He said that these days there is talk of I.N.D.I. Alliance. This alliance is to save the corrupt. Congress committed many scams everywhere in the sky, underworld, water and earth. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi are on bail. There are many allegations against Akhilesh Yadav and there are allegations of scam against KCR’s daughter. Arvind Kejriwal and his team members are in jail because they are a gathering of corrupt people. All these are family based parties but this does not happen in BJP. Here a tea seller becomes the Prime Minister. He called upon the people to make BJP win with an overwhelming majority.