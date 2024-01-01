Modi has inspired crores of Indians through Mann Ki Baat: Dhami

CM hears Modi’s Mann Ki Baat at Suddhowala

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the 108th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at Suddhowala near PremNagar here today. On this occasion, he also released the book ‘Mann Ki Baat – Empowered India by Positive Dialogue’ written by writer Hari Singh Bisht. In this book, the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme has been described in detail from the 75th edition to the 99th edition.

Later, CM Dhami said that, through the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister has always inspired people to connect the country and people and to do better work for society. He added that the PM has also worked to encourage people doing special work in various fields of the society. Those who have done exceptional work in various fields have received recognition through this programme. The Chief Minister said Modi is the first Prime Minister in the world who has shared Mann Ki Baat more than 100 times to inspire people for social service.

The Chief Minister claimed that Prime Minister Modi has a relation of Karma and Marma with Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Under his leadership and guidance, Uttarakhand is developing rapidly in every field. Road, rail, air and ropeway connectivity has expanded rapidly in the state. The reconstruction of Kedarnath and the master plan of Badrinath have been done at a rapid pace. Work is going on with regard to a large number of projects in the state. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, continuous efforts are being made by the state government to make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand.

Present on this occasion were MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir, State General Secretary of BJP, Aditya Kothari, District President, BJP Dehradun Rural, Meeta Singh, Vice President, Higher Education Upgradation Committee, Dr Devendra Bhasin and other dignitaries.