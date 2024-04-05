Modi has undeniable emotional connect with people of U’khand: Vinod Chamoli

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 3 Apr: Addressing a Press Conference at BJP’s Election Media Centre here today, Dharampur MLA Vinod Chamoli today claimed that there is no competition for the BJP in Uttarakhand for the Parliamentary Elections. He asserted that BJP will win all the five seats with a record margin. The Opposition is demoralised and is levelling baseless allegations against the BJP purely out of frustration.

Chamoli claimed that the emotional connect that Prime Minister Narendra Modi established with the people of Uttarakhand during his first election rally in current election, held in Rudrapur yesterday was amazing. Chamoli said that PM Modi does not have to make a special effort to connect with local people anywhere he goes in the country because not only he understands the local issues but also cares for them. He is committed to the development of Uttarakhand and has been a very successful brand ambassador for Uttarakhand. After his visit to Kedarnath where he had declared that the current decade will be that of Uttarakhand and his recent visit to Adi Kailash, the numbers of tourists and pilgrims to Char Dham Yatra and to Manaskhand region have increased sharply. Against the 35 lakhs pilgrims who had visited Char Dham two years before, in the last season the number went up to 54 lakhs officially while the actual figure is likely to be higher (around 65 lakhs) and this number is bound to increase further. For this, Uttarakhand is rapidly improving its infrastructure and connectivity. PM Modi himself monitors progress of infrastructure projects in the state.

Chamoli observed that it is a matter of great pleasure that today the state has moved ahead with a decisive opinion towards achieving the goal of becoming a leading state. Uttarakhand is running on the highway of development due to qualitative improvements in road, rail, air and ropeway connectivity. By becoming the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand, Modi has put the entire state from Kedarkhand to Manaskhand and from the first villages of the country to the plains on the world tourism map. Out of the investment of Rs 3.54 lakh crore achieved in the Global Summit, the grounding of projects of over Rs 1 lakh crore shows how strong the foundation of the tall building of developed Uttarakhand is being laid. Chamoli also asserted that yesterday also, PM Modi asked CM Dhami to work even harder to catapult the state among the leading states of the country.

Chamoli said, whatever the Prime Minister said for the development of Uttarakhand and the country and the welfare of the people , all are real resolves for BJP and the guarantee of Modi . This election is to put public stamp on our road map for a developed and golden India by 2047. He said that the party’s target is clear, BJP will win all the booths with more than 50 per cent votes, and it will win all the assemblies and will win each seat by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes and will get more than 75 per cent confidence of the total voting in the entire state.

Chamoli informed that BJP’s National President JP Nadda is reaching Uttarakhand tomorrow for a two-day stay in view of the Lok Sabha elections. During this time, apart from the public meeting, road show, he will also chair a meeting with booth presidents, booth guardian, important Tridev conference at Shakti Kendra level and election core committee meeting at Lok Sabha level. He added that Nadda will address a public meeting tomorrow at Dev Singh Ground in Pithoragarh under Almora Lok Sabha at 12 noon. On the same day at 3 pm, he will campaign in favour of the party candidate through a public meeting at Bazaar Chowk in Vikas Nagar, Dehradun. After that, he will attend a core committee meeting of Tehri Lok Sabha in Dehradun at 4:30 pm. He will stay overnight in Dehradun and the second day of his stay, Nadda will interact with the sages at 10:50 am in the premises of the Maya Devi Temple Ashram in Haridwar and will also seek their blessings on the occasion, After that at 12:20 pm, he will participate in the Haridwar city road show.

Later in the evening, Nadda will attend the very important Tridev Conference from the election point of view along with senior party leaders at Gurukul University. In which he will give detailed information to the booth president, booth guardian and Shakti Kendra coordinator on how to implement the election strategy.

In response to the questions by the media, Chamoli dismissed the Congress allegation as baseless that BJP was not taking any action in Ankita Bhandari case. He reminded that all the accused in the case are behind the bars, the police is investigating and the case is before the court now which will award the punishment to the accused. All those accused having any connection with BJP were expelled from the party immediately after the crime.

State media in-charge Manveer Chauhan, co-media in-charge Rajendra Negi, state spokesperson Sunita Vidyarthi, Honey Pathak, Kamlesh Raman and IT coordinator Ajit Negi were present in the press conference.