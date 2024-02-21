Modi is playing psychological war on elections: Harish Rawat

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 20 Feb: In the runup to the coming Parliamentary elections, political leaders have started the attack on their opponents more aggressively now. Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who is currently hoping to contest the Lok Sabha election from Haridwar, has become active in that constituency and has also begun attacking the national and the state BJP leadership on a daily basis.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he claimed that ‘PM Modi has always been a round the year ‘campaigner’, and a ‘campaigner’ always tries to launch a psychological battle in order to win the elections.

Rawat stated that Modi is now busy in the psychological battle as he is “aware” that after 10 years there is an atmosphere of anti-incumbency in the country. People have serious questions about the government in their minds on issues like unemployment, inflation, corruption, increase in terrorism in Kashmir. However, in order to launch a psychological war against the Opposition, Modi is now claiming that the BJP led NDA will cross 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections. This is nothing but an attempt to divert public attention and to lower the morale of the Opposition.

Harish Rawat asserted that the people of the country and the state are wise and they will cast their votes against the Modi Government. Rawat shared these thoughts on social media and with the media persons during an informal chat with them here.