Modi offers prayers at Jageshwar Dham, holds road show

By Our Staff Reporter

Almora, 12 Oct: During his one day tour of Kumaon region today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached Jageshwar Dham in district Almora, also known as the fifth Dham of Uttarakhand, and offered prayers and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the countrymen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Shokiathal at 11:40 a.m. from Pithoragarh.

After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Jageshwar Dham by road. In Jageshwar Dham, a group of 124 temples, he first had darshan of Baba Jageshwar and here he offered prayers and meditated and spent around 7 minutes in the Jageshwar sanctum sanctorum. After this, he offered prayers at Pushtimata, Mahamrityunjaya and Kedarnath temples here. After this, while taking a parikrama of the temple premises, he observed the Ardhanareshwar tree.

Later, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gifted copper musical instruments like trumpet, copper Jageshwar and damru to Prime Minister Modi. He also held a road show here, during which he got off his car and mingled with the local people who had gathered to greet him and accepted their greetings.