Modi, Shah, Nadda to attend Dhami’s oath ceremony today

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 22 Mar: Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn in as the twelfth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at a grand ceremony at 2.30 pm tomorrow (23rd March) at Parade Ground here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well as newly re-elected CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to attend the oath ceremony. It is still not clear whether Dhami will be sworn alone or with his cabinet colleagues. Sources claimed that some of the cabinet colleagues could be sworn in tomorrow by Governor Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh along with Dhami while a final and full Council of Ministers could be finalised later on. According to the official as well as political sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will reach tomorrow for the swearing-in ceremony along with BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. At the same time, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also reach the swearing-in ceremony. Regarding the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar and DIG/ Senior Superintendent of Police Janmejaya Khanduri took stock of the arrangements by on-site inspection of Parade Ground, the venue of the swearing-in ceremony last night. During the inspection, the District Magistrate gave necessary directions to the concerned officers. In view of the security arrangements of the Prime Minister, the Special Protection Group (SPG) team is reported to have reachd Dehradun to inspect the function site. Intensive search operation was carried out till late night by the district administration, police and intelligence department in and around the parade ground, the venue of the swearing-in ceremony. Intelligence department and police personnel have also been deployed on water tanks and high-rise buildings around the parade ground, the venue of the swearing-in ceremony. According to the indications being received from the officials and sources of the district administration, sages from the state and across the country will also attend the coronation of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to bless him. A separate platform is being set up for the saints like the swearing-in ceremony of 2017. Apart from this, the team of the district administration and the entire system is busy working to set up a separate platform for the MLAs till late in the night. A meeting of Police officers was also held at Police Lines today to prepare for the swearing in ceremony and for the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. Additional Director General of Police Crime and Law and Order V Murugesan, Additional Director General of Police Intelligence Sanjay Gunjyal, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Garhwal Range) Karan Singh Naganyal and Senior Superintendent of Police Janmejaya Khanduri attended the meeting. It was decided that the Police officers deputed for duty tomorrow ought to reach their respective places of duty at least three hours before the scheduled time. Meanwhile, BJP Media In Charge Manveer Chauhan informed that writers, intellectuals, social activists have also been invited for the ceremony. He further informed that BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam too inspected the Parade Ground today evening to review the preparations for the oath ceremony tomorrow.