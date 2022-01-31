Modi, Shah, Yogi and Maharaj among 30 star campaigners of BJP in U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Jan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be among the star campaigners of the BJP in Uttarakhand. BJP today released the list of 30 star campaigners for the Uttarakhand assembly elections. It may be recalled that in view of the Corona pandemic, the Election Commission has permitted only 30 star campaigners for every party instead of 50 permitted in past elections. In addition to Modi, Yogi, Shah and Nadda, others who feature in this list are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Apart from them the names of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, State Party President Madan Kaushik, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of State VK Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, former Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat, State co-in-charge Rekha Verma, Co-Election incharge Locket Chatterjee, RP Singh, State General Secretary Organisation Ajaey Kumar, MP Ajay Tamta, MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, MP Anil Baluni, MP Naresh Bansal, Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, Naib Singh Saini, Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj and Balraj Passi have also been made star campaigners of Uttarakhand elections. Incidentally, from the cabinet of Dhami, only Maharaj has made it to the list of star campaigners and no other cabinet colleague of Dhami features in the list, probably due to the fact that the Election Commission has restricted the maximum number of star campaigners to just 30 this time. In addition as all the ministers are also contesting the elections, they are expected to focus more on their own constituencies in order to win.