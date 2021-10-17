Modi to visit Kedarnath on 5 Nov

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 15 Oct: Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath Dham on 5 November, a day before the portals of the shrine close for the season. It may be recalled that Modi had visited Rishikesh earlier this month. However, this visit too might remain restricted to Kedarnath. He will land at Jolly Grant Airport and from there will fly in a chopper to Kedarnath to obtain darshan on 5 November, just a day before the closure of the portals for the winter season. BJP State President Madan Kaushik has confirmed that Modi will arrive in the state for a darshan of Kedarnath next month. Sources added that before Modi’s scheduled visit to Uttarakhand on 5 November, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would also visit Uttarakhand on 29 and 30 October. He is expected to launch certain central schemes in the state during his visit. While Modi’s upcoming visit to the state is expected to be a private one, even more Central leaders of the BJP are expected to tour the state over the next few months in view of the upcoming assembly elections. Although, so far, no visit of Congress top leaders has been finalised, it is expected that they too will visit Uttarakhand in January and February. It may be recalled that Narendra Modi is a devotee of Baba Kedar and had even lived in Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath as a seeker before making his debut in politics. He also attributes ‘certain spiritual powers’ acquired by him to his stay in Kedar Valley. It may be further recalled that Modi had last visited and stayed at Kedarnath in 2019 after the polling concluded for the general elections.