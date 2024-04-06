Modi working to eliminate corruption, Oppn working to save corrupt: Nadda

By Arun Pratap Singh

Haridwar, 5 Apr: BJP National President JP Nadda, while addressing a public meeting here, today, claimed that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are seriously working towards eliminating corruption, the INDI Alliance is working hard to protect the corrupt. Nadda also enumerated the achievements of the Modi Government during the past ten years and launched a scathing attack on the Opposition parties.

Before addressing the public meeting, Nadda also took part in a road show that began at Arya Nagar Chowk and culminated at Rishikul Maidan, where he addressed a public meeting. Earlier, on reaching Haridwar this morning from Dehradun, Nadda was welcomed by party workers and leaders. Nadda also called on seers and sages in Haridwar and sought their blessings. A Tridev Conference was also held in Rishikul by Nadda today.

Nadda claimed that all the opposition parties that are part of INDI Alliance are involved in huge corruption. National Conference Supremo Farooq Abdullah is an accused in the Cricket Association scam. SP Supremo Akhilesh Yadav is “involved” in the Gomti Riverfront case. Bundles of currency notes are being recovered from the houses of Mamata Banerjee’s ministers. BRS leader K Kavita is in jail. DMK leaders Uday Nidhi Stalin and Stalin are both embroiled in scams. He said that Congress leaders are also “involved” in various corruption cases like the Bofors scam, sugar scam, rice scam, submarine scam, coal scam, AgustaWestland scam, 2G and 3G scams.

While addressing the Tridev Conference, JP Nadda openly attacked the INDI Alliance and especially the Congress. Nadda described Congress as a party of dynasticism. Nadda called it an alliance of corrupt people. He appealed to all the party workers to work hard ensure victory for all the BJP candidates, including Trivendra Singh Rawat on theHaridwar seat. Nadda said that most of the leaders of the opposition parties are out on bail. Among these, JP Nadda listed the names of Sonia Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Karthik Chidambaram, Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, etc. Attacking the dynastic parties, Nadda reminded that, in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah’s family owns the National Conference. After Mufti Mohammad, Mehbooba is controlling the PDP. After Prakash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal is the Chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal, while INLD belongs to Devi Lal’s family led by Omprakash Chautala. SP is the family fiefdom of Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, etc. RJD is the party of Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi, and Tej Pratap family. In Bengal, Mamata is the party of Abhishek family. BRS is controlled by KCR and his daughter K Kavita. DMK belongs to Karunanidhi and Maran families.

Nadda claimed that the future of the country is secure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is taking the country forward.

He appealed to the people and the BJP workers to ensure that they press the button of the Lotus on 19 April to send former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat to the Lok Sabha and strengthen the hands of PM Modi.

Earlier, on reaching Haridwar, Nadda’s convoy first reached Haridwar’s presiding Deity, Goddess Mayadevi Temple and Anand Bhairav Temple where he offered prayers. He wished for the prosperity of the country and the victory of BJP. Juna Peeth Chief, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri was also present. After worshipping in the temples, Nadda sought blessings of the seers and sages at the Juna Akhara complex. In the ceremony, Nadda was presented with the Tritap Hari Trishul, the symbol of Shiva and Shakti.

Nadda also sought blessings of Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani. Ravindra Puri observed that BJP has always been blessed by the Sant Samaj. Even during the Prayagraj Kumbh in 2013, the sages had blessed Narendra Modi for becoming the Prime Minister and BJP coming to power. The late Ashok Singhal also did special work to form the government along. The Mahant said that, at present, there is a government of those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has established a distinct image in the world. Due to the PM’s policies, India is going to become a world leader again. He said that even when BJP candidate Trivendra Singh was the Chief Minister, the state developed. He also praised the work of outgoing MP Dr Nishank.

Ravindra Puri Maharaj praised the tough decisions taken by the Prime Minister like abolition of Article 370 from Kashmir, implementation of CAA in the country, end of triple talaq. Mahant Harigiri Maharaj of Juna Akhara also handed over a letter to Nadda giving blessings for BJP’s victory. Mahant Harigiri Maharaj demanded establishment of AIIMS and universities in the border areas of the state, especially the places adjacent to Badrinath and Kedarnath areas, to stop migration from the border areas and so that education and health can be provided to the residents here. Through the letter he demanded that the central and state governments should jointly make a concrete policy to provide employment opportunities in these areas.

Nadda described the blessings received from the sages as his good fortune. He said that for the protection of Sanatan and development of the country, it is necessary for Modi to become PM for the third time. With the blessings of seers, BJP is going to be victorious with a big margin, he said.

On this occasion, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rupendra Prakash, Baba Balram Das Hathayogi, Mahant Devanand Saraswati, State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt, BJP candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, local MLA Madan Kaushik and many seers and BJP leaders were present.