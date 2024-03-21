Modi, Yogi, Rajnath & Irani among star campaigners demanded by U’khand BJP for LS polls

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Mar: The Uttarakhand BJP has requested the central leadership for early approval of the list of star campaigners for the state. The State BJP has requested the central leadership to give priority to Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah as the star campaigners for the party in the state.

Speaking with the media persons here today, State Party President Mahendra Bhatt claimed that there is utter confusion in the Congress regarding the polls. So much so that the Congress has not even been able to name its candidates from Haridwar and Nainital seats. This, he claimed, is an indication of senior Congress leaders hesitating to contest elections as they do not wish to be defeated by huge margins in the state. He also claimed that Uttarakhand will also set an example of becoming Congress free.

Bhatt said the state has sent a request to the central leadership for the required star campaigners. The names of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Smriti Irani along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are prominently included. Similarly, the organisation will soon finalise the programmes for rallies, meetings and roadshows to be held at the Lok Sabha level. Therefore, as soon as the programmes of the star campaigners are confirmed from the Centre, the schedule and strategy will be finalised. As far as the party’s election campaign is concerned, it has been running already at many levels and is now only going to be accelerated after the nomination of the party candidates.

In response to a question whether more leaders from other parties will be joining the party, Bhatt shared that tomorrow several former MLAs and last time candidates from other parties will be joining the party. On being reminded that this will end up Congress getting depleted further, Bhatt claimed that Uttarakhand is likely to become the first Congress free state soon.